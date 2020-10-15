BREAKING: Twitter reportedly experiencing massive outage

Twitter reportedly is experiencing an outage that started about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to user-generated reports on Downdetector.com.
Some users reported problems sending tweets and refreshing their timelines.
Twitter has not responded about what might have caused the outage.
Twitter’s last major outage reportedly occurred in February, but users circumvented that outage by scheduling tweets.
In the United States, the latest outage was affecting parts of the East, the Midwest and the West, according to Downdetector.com’s map. Outages were reported globally, too.
A notice posted on Twitter’s status page at 5:56 p.m. said the company was “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs,” Variety reported.
“We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter,” a company rep told Variety. “We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned.”