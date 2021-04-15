BREAKING: Family fight prompts SWAT standoff at DeKalb home, police say

ajc logo
DeKalb County police are on the scene of a SWAT situation on Sherrington Drive on Thursday morning.
Crime & Public Safety | Updated 32 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood have been evacuated while a SWAT team negotiates with a man barricaded inside a home.

Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of Sherrington Drive about 4:15 a.m. Thursday after the man began attacking his relatives, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. The SWAT team was activated when the man refused to come out, she said.

It was unclear if he was armed, or if anyone inside the home was injured.

There is a large police presence in the neighborhood off Redan and South Hairston roads.
Parts of Sherrington Drive are closed, and residents near the home have been evacuated, Vincent said. There is a large police presence in the neighborhood, which is located off Redan and South Hairston roads.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

EMS is on standby along Sherrington Road.
