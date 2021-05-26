10-month-old injured after being caught in crossfire during Atlanta shooting

When bullets began flying in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, a 10-month-old girl was injured after she and her mother were caught in the crossfire, according to authorities.
The baby’s mother took her to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston after she discovered the girl’s foot had been grazed by a bullet, police said.
The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Alison Court and Myrtle Street, according to an Atlanta police report.
The mother was walking down Myrtle Street with the child when she noticed a large crowd, the report said. Two women in the crowd were fighting, she said.
As the mother continued walking, she heard a gunshot. She dropped to the ground and took cover while cradling her daughter in her arms, according to the report. When she got up, she noticed the child’s foot was bleeding.
The baby was stable when she was taken to the hospital, but had injuries to her left toes and an abrasion to her thigh. Doctors told police that the child would have to undergo surgery, the incident report said.
The mother, who was not injured, told police she did not see who fired the shot and did not know anyone in the crowd.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.