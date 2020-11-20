BREAKING: Shooting reported at mall in Wisconsin

Multiple people were shot and wounded Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to reports.
None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, according to a report by ABC News.
Gunfire was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. inside the Mayfair Mall, where authorities responded to an active shooter.
People inside the building were ordered to shelter in place, initial reports said.
There were early conflicting reports on the number of casualties and the number of potential shooters.
At least one witness reported shots going off near a Bath & Bodyworks store inside the mall. At least eight to 12 shots were fired, according to early reports.
Police and emergency vehicles flooded the scene outside, and a police SWAT vehicle was reportedly en route.
Three ambulances were seen departing the scene with victims gathered at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest updates.