BREAKING: Shooting investigation closes downtown Atlanta street

Atlanta police have blocked a portion of a busy downtown street while they investigation a shooting Monday morning.
Marietta Street has been closed in both directions south of North Avenue since 5:30 a.m., when officers were first called to the area. A spokesman for the police department confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a person has been shot.
No other details about the shooting have been released. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
