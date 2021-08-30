ajc logo
BREAKING: Shooting investigation closes downtown Atlanta street

Both directions of Marietta Street are closed while police investigate a shooting Monday morning.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police have blocked a portion of a busy downtown street while they investigation a shooting Monday morning.

Marietta Street has been closed in both directions south of North Avenue since 5:30 a.m., when officers were first called to the area. A spokesman for the police department confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a person has been shot.

No other details about the shooting have been released. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

Atlanta police have shut down Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta after a person was shot early Monday morning.
Atlanta police have shut down Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta after a person was shot early Monday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

