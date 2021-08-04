BREAKING: Roswell police ID homicide victims; son remains ‘person of interest’

Authorities in Roswell have identified a married couple found dead Monday inside a home after a double homicide.
Delroy Hall, 70, and Murline Gregory-Hall, 60, were found by Roswell police officers at a home in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court off Old Alabama Road shortly after 11 a.m., Officer Tim Lupo said.
“I cannot share anything at this point regarding cause of death or the condition of the bodies, pending confirmation from the medical examiner’s office,” Lupo said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Their son, 30-year-old Duane Hall, has been identified as a “person of interest,” Lupo said. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 165 pounds. Hall is believed to be driving a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry with Georgia tag RSC5623, which police said was taken from the scene of the killings.
Duane Hall has not been charged in connection with the two deaths.
At the time, the three were living together at the home in the Roswell Glen subdivision, Lupo confirmed.
Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
