BREAKING: Roswell police ID homicide victims; son remains ‘person of interest’

Delroy Hall, 70, and Murline Gregory-Hall, 60, were found by Roswell police officers at a home in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court off Old Alabama Road shortly after 11 a.m., Officer Tim Lupo said.

“I cannot share anything at this point regarding cause of death or the condition of the bodies, pending confirmation from the medical examiner’s office,” Lupo said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.