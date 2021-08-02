2 found dead in home when Roswell police respond to medical call

Two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances when Roswell police responded to a home for a medical call Monday, officials said.
Officers originally got a report of an unresponsive adult at a home but found two people dead at the scene, Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The home is located in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court, a residential street just off Old Alabama Road.
“We are investigating a suspicious death in that area,” Lupo said.
No further details have been released about the circumstances of the two deaths or the identities of the victims. The investigation remains active and ongoing, Lupo said.
