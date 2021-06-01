BREAKING: Residents evacuate after DeKalb apartment building catches fire

Resident Sherisse Chatman said it’s the first fire in the eight years she’s lived at the complex. She watched as firefighters busted through her apartment door Tuesday morning while checking for hot spots.

“I’ve had a car drive through my bedroom in the eight years, but no fires,” Chatman said.

All of the building's residents made it out safely, according to DeKalb County fire officials.

She woke up to the sound of a neighbor screaming and blowing their car horn, then she noticed the smell of burning siding, she said. Chatman typically sleeps with her patio doors open, she said, but she closed them Monday night to keep out the sound of fireworks.

She did not know if she was hearing fireworks in the Spring Chase complex or at nearby Stone Mountain. The cause of the fire is still under investigation Tuesday, Bentley said.

