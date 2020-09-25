BREAKING: Mother abducts 3-week-old girl in South Fulton, police say

South Fulton investigators are searching for a 3-week-old girl believed to be abducted by her mother Friday morning.
The baby, Israel White, is believed to be with Angela Yvonne White, who is accused of taking the child from the Department of Family and Children Services, according to police. The newborn is believed to be in danger.
Angela White, 36, has active arrest warrants in South Fulton, police said. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone who sees the mother or baby is asked to call 911 or Investigator E. Bullock with South Fulton police at 470-440-9681.
