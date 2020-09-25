X

BREAKING: Mother abducts 3-week-old girl in South Fulton, police say

Investigators believe 3-week-old Israel White (right) was taken by her mother Angela Yvonne White on Friday in South Fulton.
Investigators believe 3-week-old Israel White (right) was taken by her mother Angela Yvonne White on Friday in South Fulton.

Credit: South Fulton police

Credit: South Fulton police

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

South Fulton investigators are searching for a 3-week-old girl believed to be abducted by her mother Friday morning.

The baby, Israel White, is believed to be with Angela Yvonne White, who is accused of taking the child from the Department of Family and Children Services, according to police. The newborn is believed to be in danger.

ExploreCouple who wanted a baby abducted 1-year-old in Chamblee, police say

Angela White, 36, has active arrest warrants in South Fulton, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone who sees the mother or baby is asked to call 911 or Investigator E. Bullock with South Fulton police at 470-440-9681.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.