Man, woman injured in shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

A man and a woman were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
Officers responded to the Eagles Run Apartments on Bouldercrest Road where they found the two victims, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. The man and woman were both suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, Wells said. Police have not released the names of the victims or the circumstances around the shooting. No arrests have been made.
We’re working to learn more.
