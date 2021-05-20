ajc logo
BREAKING: Man, woman found fatally shot in car near Conyers

A man and a woman were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked on Bruce Road near Conyers.
Credit: NewsChopper 2

News | 23 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man and a woman were found dead in a car with multiple gunshot wounds near Conyers on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office found the pair parked on Bruce Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. News cameras captured the car as it was taken from the scene on a flatbed truck.

Officials with the sheriff’s office have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The victims have not been identified and no other details about the circumstances have been released.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

