BREAKING: Man, woman found fatally shot in car near Conyers

A man and a woman were found dead in a car with multiple gunshot wounds near Conyers on Thursday afternoon.
Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office found the pair parked on Bruce Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. News cameras captured the car as it was taken from the scene on a flatbed truck.
Officials with the sheriff’s office have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The victims have not been identified and no other details about the circumstances have been released.
