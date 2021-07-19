BREAKING: Man taken into custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in Cobb

The man at the center of an hourslong standoff with a Cobb County SWAT team was taken into custody Monday morning.
The man was led out of a home off Pine Creek Drive in the Austell area shortly before 7:30 a.m. He had been barricaded inside the residence since late Sunday night.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
It was not clear what brought authorities to the home, or why SWAT was called. The man’s name has not been released.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
In Other News
1
DA plans to exonerate man convicted in South Georgia church murders
2
Revealing testimony in trial of suspended Georgia insurance...
3
GBI: Shots fired during home invasion at rapper Lil Durk’s Chateau Elan
4
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Atlanta convenience...
5
Man in critical condition after shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood