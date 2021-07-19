ajc logo
BREAKING: Man taken into custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in Cobb

A man is led away from an Austell-area home in handcuffs Monday morning after an hourslong SWAT operation.
Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The man at the center of an hourslong standoff with a Cobb County SWAT team was taken into custody Monday morning.

The man was led out of a home off Pine Creek Drive in the Austell area shortly before 7:30 a.m. He had been barricaded inside the residence since late Sunday night.

Cobb authorities have surrounded the home off Pine Creek Drive for several hours.
It was not clear what brought authorities to the home, or why SWAT was called. The man’s name has not been released.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

There is a large police presence outside the home on Pine Creek Drive in the Austell area.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

