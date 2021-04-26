BREAKING: Man killed in DeKalb drive-by shooting

A man in his 30s was killed in a drive-by shooting at a DeKalb County convenience store Monday afternoon, officials said.
Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of South Hairston and Redan roads, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. The victim, who has not been identified, was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Multiple rounds were fired during the shooting, Channel 2 Action News reported. No one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing, but no suspects have been identified, Vincent said. Police removed a black sedan from the scene but have not shared details about how it was involved.
