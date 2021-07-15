BREAKING: Man in serious condition after shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood

A man is in serious condition after he was shot Thursday morning at a home in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said.
An investigation is underway in the 3100 block of Imperial Circle. When officers arrived at the scene about 5:30 a.m., they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Atlanta police said in a statement.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment Thursday.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. They were waiting for a search warrant to be able to enter the home and collect evidence.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is at the scene to learn more.
