ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Man in serious condition after shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived on Imperial Circle.
Caption
The man was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived on Imperial Circle.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A man is in serious condition after he was shot Thursday morning at a home in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said.

An investigation is underway in the 3100 block of Imperial Circle. When officers arrived at the scene about 5:30 a.m., they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Atlanta police said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment Thursday.

The man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
Caption
The man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. They were waiting for a search warrant to be able to enter the home and collect evidence.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Clayton County
2
2 women shot at northwest Atlanta home
3
Feds: Suspended Ga. insurance commissioner lied to cover up scheme
4
Couple dead in murder-suicide, children found safe at Gwinnett home
5
Child found safe after man steals mother’s car in SE Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top