UPDATE: Man fatally shot at Chevron in NW Atlanta

Police are searching for multiple suspects they believe shot and killed a man at a northwest Atlanta gas station Wednesday afternoon.
Officers arrived at a Chevron at 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 2:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Atlanta police news release.
Investigators said the man got into an argument with four other men before one suspect fired several shots, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Channel 2 reported.
Officers are searching for the four men, two wearing all black and two wearing all red.
