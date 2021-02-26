BREAKING: Man found dead near Gwinnett elementary school

A man’s body was found in Gwinnett County near an elementary school Thursday afternoon, dead from an apparent single gunshot wound, officials said.
Gwinnett police found the man when they responded to a parking lot off Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville, just across from the Riverside Gables neighborhood and not far from McKendree Elementary School, police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. Officers arrived to find the man already dead and lying outside of a car, Winderweedle said.
Residents of the neighborhood told Channel 2 Action News they heard a gunshot just after 3:15 p.m.
Homicide detectives responded to investigate at the scene, which is also being processed by the agency’s Crime Scene Unit, Winderweedle said.
Police have not released the man’s identity as they work to notify his next of kin.
