BREAKING: Man found dead in Gwinnett County

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Wednesday evening in Gwinnett County, police said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the victim was found in the area of Stephens Center Drive. Authorities have not said how the man died and his name was not released.
Homicide detectives are on scene. No other details were provided.
The area is near a Waffle House, Subway, McDonald’s and several hotels.
