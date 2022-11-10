ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Man found dead in Gwinnett County

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Wednesday evening in Gwinnett County, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the victim was found in the area of Stephens Center Drive. Authorities have not said how the man died and his name was not released.

Homicide detectives are on scene. No other details were provided.

The area is near a Waffle House, Subway, McDonald’s and several hotels.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves trade Jake Odorizzi, reacquire Kolby Allard1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Three metro Atlanta natives chosen for U.S. World Cup roster
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Large brush fire shuts down Buford Highway for hours
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

Large brush fire shuts down Buford Highway for hours
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

UPDATE: Plaza Fiesta mall sold for $86M to owner of Krog Street Market
4h ago
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
6h ago
Opponents of Mableton cityhood say they will request de-annexation
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
6h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top