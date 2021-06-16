BREAKING: Man fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon when gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Fairburn Road just after noon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
Police have detained a man in connection with the shooting, the news release said.
No names have been released. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
