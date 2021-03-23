BREAKING: Man charged in sexual assault of 75-year-old at senior living community

Henry County investigators have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment at a McDonough senior living community.
On Tuesday, authorities said DNA evidence from the scene helped police identify Travale Lamar Farris as the suspect in the high-profile case.
Farris lives within a mile of the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Complex where the 75-year-old was attacked last month, authorities said. The Henry County SWAT team searched a home along Adams Circle in McDonough on Tuesday morning and arrested Harris in a back bedroom, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters.
Police previously released surveillance video of the suspect going door to door at the complex off Bridges Road on Feb. 5, around the time the woman was sexually assaulted. The man was shown walking around the community checking to see if any doors were unlocked until he found one that was. Following the attack, police said the man “casually walked out of the apartment.”
A $12,500 reward had been offered in the case, but it was DNA evidence that led investigators to Farris, according to McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson.
“Yesterday, we received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Division of Forensic Science,” he said at a joint news conference. “The information we received from them was a DNA match to our suspect.”
Authorities believe Farris acted alone in last month’s attack, but would not say whether he has been linked to any similar sexual assaults. The McDonough man is charged with rape, aggravated assault, sexual battery, burglary and false imprisonment, Scandrett said.
The case was investigated by five Henry County law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, the Henry County Police Department, McDonough police, Locust Grove police and Hampton police, authorities said.
“We spared no time and we lost a lot of sleep, but we got what we believe to be the person in custody that is responsible for this,” Scandrett said, adding that Henry County residents “can sleep a little bit better tonight” after the arrest, particularly older residents.
