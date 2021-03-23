BREAKING: Man charged in sexual assault of 75-year-old at senior living community

“Yesterday, we received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Division of Forensic Science,” he said at a joint news conference. “The information we received from them was a DNA match to our suspect.”

Authorities believe Farris acted alone in last month’s attack, but would not say whether he has been linked to any similar sexual assaults. The McDonough man is charged with rape, aggravated assault, sexual battery, burglary and false imprisonment, Scandrett said.

The case was investigated by five Henry County law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, the Henry County Police Department, McDonough police, Locust Grove police and Hampton police, authorities said.

“We spared no time and we lost a lot of sleep, but we got what we believe to be the person in custody that is responsible for this,” Scandrett said, adding that Henry County residents “can sleep a little bit better tonight” after the arrest, particularly older residents.

