Reward increased to $12,500 in sexual assault case at Henry senior home

“There is no crime that we will tolerate here in Henry County, but particularly this type of sick crime of sexually assaulting senior citizens,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Investigators said they’re examining forensic evidence in the case. They also said the man may be linked to an attack in a “nearby” county, but haven’t released any details about that investigation. In addition, McDonough police said the surveillance footage was sent to the Department of Homeland Security so the video could be enhanced.

Jackson said the sheriff’s office put $5,000 toward the reward and McDonough City Administrator Preston Dorsey offered $2,500 of his own money. The reward increased again Friday following contributions from the owner of a McDonough bowling alley and amusement center and the owner of a Stockbridge gun store.

“Hopefully the reward will serve as an incentive to get this individual off the street and into the hands of law enforcement,” Jackson said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the attack is asked to contact McDonough police or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.