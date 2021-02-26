Reward increased to $12,500 in sexual assault case at Henry senior home

The reward for information in the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman at a Henry County senior living community now stands at $12,500 as the search for the assailant continues.
The cash reward increased by $5,000 this week following contributions from two business owners in the county, sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Jackson said Friday.
The attack occurred Feb. 5 when a man walked through the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Complex and entered the woman’s unlocked apartment, investigators said previously.
McDonough police released surveillance video of the suspect going door to door at the complex off Bridges Road around the time the woman was sexually assaulted. The man was shown walking around the community checking to see if any doors were unlocked until he found one that was. Following the attack, police said the suspect “casually walked out of the apartment.”
At a news conference Tuesday, Henry County officials said investigators are doing all they can to find the man.
“There is no crime that we will tolerate here in Henry County, but particularly this type of sick crime of sexually assaulting senior citizens,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.
Investigators said they’re examining forensic evidence in the case. They also said the man may be linked to an attack in a “nearby” county, but haven’t released any details about that investigation. In addition, McDonough police said the surveillance footage was sent to the Department of Homeland Security so the video could be enhanced.
Jackson said the sheriff’s office put $5,000 toward the reward and McDonough City Administrator Preston Dorsey offered $2,500 of his own money. The reward increased again Friday following contributions from the owner of a McDonough bowling alley and amusement center and the owner of a Stockbridge gun store.
“Hopefully the reward will serve as an incentive to get this individual off the street and into the hands of law enforcement,” Jackson said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the attack is asked to contact McDonough police or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.