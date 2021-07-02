BREAKING: KSU quarterback found dead in Florida shooting

Clardy is listed on the KSU website as a sophomore who appeared in two games during the truncated 2020 season. He previously played at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola.

“We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy,” KSU head football coach Brian Bohannon said in a statement released by the university. “Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius’ family at this difficult time.”

The university will offer grief counseling in support of its student-athletes, the statement said.

“This is not just a statistic,” Sheriff Simmons said. “This is a son. This is a friend. This is a teammate, and enough is enough.”

Students may access on-campus counseling services by emailing counseling@kennesaw.edu to schedule an appointment.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.