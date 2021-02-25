BREAKING: Kemp suspends Paulding DA Donovan from office

Paulding County District Attorney Dick Donovan has been suspended from office while facing criminal charges, Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday.
The 75-year-old Donovan, who had served as DA since 2010, was indicted last week on charges of bribery, violation of oath by public officer and two counts of false swearing. The allegations stem from his relationship with a top female staff member. He was arrested on Monday and spent just over an hour in jail before posting $2,500 bond.
Following an investigation by the GBI, Attorney General Chris Carr’s office presented Donovan’s case to a Paulding grand jury. After the indictment, Carr’s office requested that an arrest warrant be issued for Donovan and sent the indictment to Kemp.
In an executive order signed Wednesday, Kemp wrote that Donovan “has voluntarily authorized his suspension” as DA. Under Georgia law, Donovan will remain suspended until his legal case is closed or his term ends, whichever occurs first.
Donovan was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, so his term would expire at the end of 2022. He will continue to receive his salary while he is suspended, according to state law. If Donovan is convicted, he will no longer receive a salary.