BREAKING: Kemp suspends Paulding DA Donovan from office

The 75-year-old Donovan, who had served as DA since 2010, was indicted last week on charges of bribery, violation of oath by public officer and two counts of false swearing. The allegations stem from his relationship with a top female staff member. He was arrested on Monday and spent just over an hour in jail before posting $2,500 bond.

Following an investigation by the GBI, Attorney General Chris Carr’s office presented Donovan’s case to a Paulding grand jury. After the indictment, Carr’s office requested that an arrest warrant be issued for Donovan and sent the indictment to Kemp.