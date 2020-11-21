BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal shooting with ‘multiple victims’

Multiple people were found dead Saturday afternoon when Gwinnett County police responded to a shooting in a Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Police are on the scene, but have not said exactly how many people were killed.
Officers were called to Creek Water Court near Brookcrest Street about 3:30 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Michele Pihera said.
“When officers arrived, they found additional victims deceased,” she said.
The department’s crime scene and homicide units are on their way to the home, authorities said. No additional details have been released.
We’re working to learn more.
