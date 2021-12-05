BREAKING: GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clayton County

The GBI has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Authorities have released very few details about the incident, but GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed that the agency was asked to investigate a shooting on Maddox Road.
Agents are still gathering information, Miles said. No details about the shooting were provided. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
The officer-involved shooting comes just five days after a shooting in which Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance. The suspect was identified by the GBI as 35-year-old Arthur Allen Gilliam of Rex. Investigators believe Gilliam killed two women, shot a 12-year-old boy in the face and fired at officers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. An officer returned fire, killing Gilliam.
Laxson was the third Georgia officer killed in the line of duty in November and the eighth in 2021.
“Officer Laxson was the very best of us,” the department posted on social media. “He epitomized everything good and decent about Clayton County and the Clayton County Police Department. He will be missed but never forgotten.”
Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Clayton is the 91st that the GBI has investigated this year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author