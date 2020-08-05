BREAKING: Gas leak causes evacuations in Buckhead neighborhood

Breaking News

Buckhead residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a contractor drilled into a gas line on Lindbergh Drive.
News | 1 hour ago
By Henri Hollis

Buckhead residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a contractor drilled into a gas line on Lindbergh Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

“A fiber contractor boring for a project unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light damaged a 6-inch natural gas main near the 100 block of Lindbergh Drive,” Atlanta Gas Light spokeswoman Mekka Parish told AJC.com. “However, Atlanta Gas Light crews are now on the scene working with first responders to safely make repairs.”

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department and crews from Atlanta Fire and Rescue are already on the scene to ensure safe evacuations in the residential area.

We are working to learn more.

