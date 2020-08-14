BREAKING: Alleged gang member arrested, charged with murder of Gwinnett grandfather

Jose Aldo Sanchez-Vasquez, 25, of Norcross, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a murder warrant, jail records show. He was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remains in the Gwinnett jail, where he is being held without bond.

Sanchez-Vasquez was wanted for the murder of Richard St. John, who was gunned down outside of his home in Norcross on May 24. He was at a family gathering when he was shot. The shooting appeared to be gang-related, police previously told AJC.com, but no other details were provided.