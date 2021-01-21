Former U.S. Attorney Pak returns to Atlanta law firm

On the recording, Trump references a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney there.”

It’s unclear if that was a reference to Pak. But Atlanta and Fulton County are within the Northern District of Georgia, and in the recording, Trump talks repeatedly of debunked accusations of electoral fraud in Georgia, including in Fulton.

Pak did not give a reason for his sudden resignation. But he said he was grateful for the chance to have served in the position.

Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, was appointed to take over the Atlanta office. Credit: ALYSSA POINTER Credit: ALYSSA POINTER

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia,” Pak said in an emailed statement. “I have done my best to be thoughtful and consistent, and to provide justice for my fellow citizens in a fair, effective and efficient manner. I am grateful to President Trump and the United States Senate for the opportunity to serve, and to former Attorneys General (Jeff) Sessions and (William) Barr for their leadership of the department.”

Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, was appointed by Trump to take over the Atlanta office.