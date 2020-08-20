BREAKING: Floyd County Schools transition to remote learning after 350 quarantine due to COVID-19

Classes for the school system, which serves about 10,000 students, just began two days ago. In that time, the school system has accumulated 10 positive coronavirus cases, according to Northwest Georgia News. Due to those instances, more than 350 staff and students were forced to quarantine.

Coosa High School was one of the first schools to report positive COVID-19 results, leading to 107 students and school employees isolating at home after being exposed, according to Coosa Valley News. Over the weekend, dozens of staff and pupils at Coose Middle and Pepperell Primary schools were forced to quarantine due to an unspecified number of positive cases.