BREAKING: Floyd County Schools transition to remote learning after 350 quarantine due to COVID-19

Floyd County Schools has made the decision to end in-person class instruction in exchange for remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak at its schools.
Classes for the school system, which serves about 10,000 students, just began two days ago. In that time, the school system has accumulated 10 positive coronavirus cases, according to Northwest Georgia News. Due to those instances, more than 350 staff and students were forced to quarantine.
Coosa High School was one of the first schools to report positive COVID-19 results, leading to 107 students and school employees isolating at home after being exposed, according to Coosa Valley News. Over the weekend, dozens of staff and pupils at Coose Middle and Pepperell Primary schools were forced to quarantine due to an unspecified number of positive cases.
Floyd County is not alone in changing course due to the onset of coronavirus at local schools. Cherokee County School District has not decided to end in-person class instruction, but more than 1,000 students and staffers have been quarantined in the second week of school due to there being 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three Cherokee County high schools have changed to online learning until Aug. 31, after several reported coronavirus cases.
Several other school systems, including those in Douglas and Cobb County, are beginning the school year virtually, but will open the halls of education to students and staff over the next couple of weeks.
Floyd County will begin remote learning programs for the weeks beginning on August 24 and August 31.