BREAKING: Arsonist sought in fire that destroyed iconic Atlanta Krispy Kreme

A fast-moving fire broke out at the back of the Ponce de Leon doughnut shop shortly after midnight Feb. 10, shooting flames and smoke into the sky and gutting much of the building. The historic site was believed to be a total loss, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said at the time.

“The investigators believe the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the building,” Stafford said Friday in a news release. “The fire spread quickly to the interior of the structure causing catastrophic damage.”