BREAKING: Arsonist sought in fire that destroyed iconic Atlanta Krispy Kreme

Investigators believe the fire that destroyed the iconic Krispy Kreme in Midtown was the result of arson, officials said Friday.
A fast-moving fire broke out at the back of the Ponce de Leon doughnut shop shortly after midnight Feb. 10, shooting flames and smoke into the sky and gutting much of the building. The historic site was believed to be a total loss, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said at the time.
“The investigators believe the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the building,” Stafford said Friday in a news release. “The fire spread quickly to the interior of the structure causing catastrophic damage.”
He did not say if investigators have determined a motive.
Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist. They have released surveillance photos from the night of the fire showing a person who appears to be a man wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.