BREAKING: Employee killed in pressure cooker explosion at DeKalb restaurant

A woman has died after being injured when a pressure cooker exploded in the kitchen of a DeKalb County restaurant Tuesday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The explosion took place at the Main Moon Chinese restaurant on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker around 2 p.m. The initial investigation indicated that the explosion was accidental, DeKalb fire investigators told Channel 2.
The restaurant employee was taken to a hospital by emergency services, but she died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.
DeKalb fire investigators said there was no damage to the building and that the cause of the explosion would likely be determined by insurance investigators, Channel 2 reported.
