Employee injured in kitchen fire at Perimeter Cheesecake Factory

One employee was injured Tuesday morning when a deep fryer caught fire in the kitchen of the Cheesecake Factory at Perimeter Mall, officials said.
DeKalb County fire crews responded to the blaze at the popular restaurant about 9:50 a.m., department spokesman Jaeson Daniels said. The flames were snuffed out quickly and did not spread within the restaurant.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
“The fire was contained to the cooking fryer,” Battalion Chief Ronald Hardaway told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “Crews arrived on scene and were quickly able to extinguish the fire.”
Any damage to the restaurant appears to be minimal, he said.
The injured employee was taken to the hospital but their condition wasn’t immediately available. The restaurant was supposed to open for lunch at 11 a.m., but it’s unclear if the kitchen fire is affecting business hours.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM