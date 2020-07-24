BREAKING: Ebony Magazine owners forced into bankruptcy

Jet magazine cover 1953

The Johnson Publishing Company launched the magazine in 1945, embarking on a publishing empire that would make the Johnson family one of the most revered Black businesses in history. Along the way, the publications chronicled some of the most memorable moments in the civil rights movement, the spectrum of experiences indicative of the African America life and numerous aspects of celebrity and international news affect Black people. The publication also garnered awards and critical-acclaim over the decades. One longtime staff photographer Moneta Sleet Jr. won a Pulitzer Prize for a photo of Coretta Scott King at her husband’s funeral.

In 2016, Johnson Publishing sold both Ebony and Jet. The magazine was last published in print in 2019.

Johnson Publishing also owned the Fashion Fair hair-care and cosmetics businesses for women of color before the company filed for bankruptcy last year and sold the Ebony and Jet archives to a consortium of foundations for $30 million. Industry insiders point to the death of company’s founder, John H. Johnson, in 2015 as the pivotal point of descent for the company.

»MORE: Filmmaker George Lucas and his wife want control of the Ebony, Jet archives

Jacob Walthour, Ebony Media’s recently appointed chairman, said that the the bankruptcy’s intention wasn’t to liquidate the business.

“The goal is to get control of the company, not to break it up and sell it off in pieces,” Walthour told the Wall Street Journal. “We are petitioning to have the digital operation continue while we clean up the balance sheet.”

“The goal is to get control of the company, not to break it up and sell it off in pieces,” he said. “We are petitioning to have the digital operation continue while we clean up the balance sheet.”

Parkview Capital Credit is an investment fund managed by Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC, a Black-owned asset manager based in Newark, New Jersey.