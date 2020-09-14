Police: Vehicle that hit, killed construction worker on I-75 has front-end damage

The black Volkswagen Golf GTI involved in the incident should be missing a side mirror on the passenger side and will have front-end damage, Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy confirmed. He added that the vehicle will be a 2010-2013 model.

The fatal crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Delk Road interchange, police said. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Martin Rivera of Chicago.