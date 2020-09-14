Police: Vehicle that hit, killed construction worker on I-75 has front-end damage

Marietta police have released vehicle details after a construction worker was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday on I-75 in Cobb County.
The black Volkswagen Golf GTI involved in the incident should be missing a side mirror on the passenger side and will have front-end damage, Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy confirmed. He added that the vehicle will be a 2010-2013 model.
The fatal crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Delk Road interchange, police said. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Martin Rivera of Chicago.
McPhilamy said Rivera was placing signs on the shoulder of the interstate when he was hit by two vehicles. The first car, believed to be the GTI, struck Rivera and knocked him into the path of a second vehicle, police said. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle is cooperating with investigators.
Anyone who sees the GTI or has information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5364 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
