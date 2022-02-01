UPDATE: DeKalb fire crews extinguish intense blaze at Stonecrest apartments

Firefighters have mostly extinguished a serious blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County and are still working to determine if any residents were injured.
The fire was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Providence apartment complex at the corner of Klondike and Hayden Quarry roads in Stonecrest, according to Channel 2 Action News. DeKalb firefighters are working to extinguish some remaining hot spots. Photos from the scene at the height of the fire showed a fire truck’s boom hose spraying the flames four stories in the air.
Officials at the scene told Channel 2 that the fire was so intense that rescue crews had not been able to enter the building before 4 p.m. Video footage showed flames leaping from the roof and a huge plume of black smoke billowing from the structure.
No injuries have been reported at this point, but fire officials said they will not be able to confirm that no one was hurt until they’re able to check each unit in the apartment building, Channel 2 reported. Investigators do not believe it will be possible to determine the cause of the fire due to its intensity.
