Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

UPDATE: DeKalb fire crews extinguish intense blaze at Stonecrest apartments

A firetruck's boom hose can be seen spraying flames at the building's roofline as DeKalb County firefighters work to contain the damage at the Wesley Providence apartment complex. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
A firetruck's boom hose can be seen spraying flames at the building's roofline as DeKalb County firefighters work to contain the damage at the Wesley Providence apartment complex. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 minute ago
Firefighters still battling hot spots, working to determine if anyone was injured

Firefighters have mostly extinguished a serious blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County and are still working to determine if any residents were injured.

The fire was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Providence apartment complex at the corner of Klondike and Hayden Quarry roads in Stonecrest, according to Channel 2 Action News. DeKalb firefighters are working to extinguish some remaining hot spots. Photos from the scene at the height of the fire showed a fire truck’s boom hose spraying the flames four stories in the air.

Officials at the scene told Channel 2 that the fire was so intense that rescue crews had not been able to enter the building before 4 p.m. Video footage showed flames leaping from the roof and a huge plume of black smoke billowing from the structure.

No injuries have been reported at this point, but fire officials said they will not be able to confirm that no one was hurt until they’re able to check each unit in the apartment building, Channel 2 reported. Investigators do not believe it will be possible to determine the cause of the fire due to its intensity.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mother of 2 teens shot to death in Atlanta ‘trying to pull through’
1h ago
Decatur man pleads to Jan. 6 charge, but gun charges loom
1h ago
Atlanta church nurtures socially-conscious based ventures
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top