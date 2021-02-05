BREAKING: Clayton County road shut down after woman killed in hit-and-run

Clayton County police are looking for a black car with front-end damage after a woman was hit and killed on a busy road Friday morning.
The unidentified woman was struck about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Ga. 138 and Tara Boulevard, according to police. The driver who hit her was not at the scene when police arrived.
The westbound lanes of Ga. 138 are shut down while an investigation is underway, according to Clayton County police.
“Witnesses advised that the car was more than likely a newer model black in color Dodge Charger,” police spokesman Lt. Kevin Hughes said in a news release. “Investigators advised that the car should have damage to the front right side.”
It is at least the second pedestrian fatality Clayton County police have worked this week, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. A person was struck and killed Wednesday night on Mt. Zion Road between Ga. 138 and Fielder Road, the sheriff’s office said in a traffic advisory.
No details about that incident have been released.
