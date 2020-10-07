X

BREAKING: Bystander hit multiple times in Midtown drive-by shooting

Atlanta police officers investigate a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning outside the Aurum Lounge on Peachtree Place in Midtown.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety | 56 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A bystander was shot multiple times when someone in a Range Rover opened fire Wednesday morning outside a Midtown nightclub, police said.

Officers responding about 5:30 a.m. found the victim outside the Aurum Lounge on Peachtree Place, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

“The investigation revealed that a suspect in a dark green Range Rover drove by and fired several shots, missing the intended target and striking the victim,” he said in a statement. “The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.”

Police did not say if the victim, who was not identified, was a patron of the club.

Bullets also shattered the glass storefront of a Supercuts on Spring Street and hit three cars parked nearby.

Bullets also shattered the glass storefront of a Supercuts on Spring Street and hit three cars parked nearby.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.