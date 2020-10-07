BREAKING: Bystander hit multiple times in Midtown drive-by shooting

A bystander was shot multiple times when someone in a Range Rover opened fire Wednesday morning outside a Midtown nightclub, police said.
Officers responding about 5:30 a.m. found the victim outside the Aurum Lounge on Peachtree Place, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.
“The investigation revealed that a suspect in a dark green Range Rover drove by and fired several shots, missing the intended target and striking the victim,” he said in a statement. “The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.”
Police did not say if the victim, who was not identified, was a patron of the club.
Bullets also shattered the glass storefront of a Supercuts on Spring Street and hit three cars parked nearby.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
