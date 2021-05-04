Brinks employee injured in exchange of gunfire at Atlanta deli

One of the Brinks employees was returning to the truck after picking up food at Henri’s Bakery and Deli off Marietta Boulevard when he saw the stickup in the parking lot, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.

“While the Brinks truck was parked, two suspects occupying a black sedan pulled beside the parked truck,” Grant said in a statement. “One of the suspects entered the truck with a firearm and demanded the driver to exit the vehicle.”