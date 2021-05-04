Brinks employee injured in exchange of gunfire at Atlanta deli

Shots were exchanged outside a northwest Atlanta deli Tuesday morning after a Brinks security team stopped to get something to eat and a gunman tried to steal their armored truck, police said.
One of the Brinks employees was returning to the truck after picking up food at Henri’s Bakery and Deli off Marietta Boulevard when he saw the stickup in the parking lot, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant.
“While the Brinks truck was parked, two suspects occupying a black sedan pulled beside the parked truck,” Grant said in a statement. “One of the suspects entered the truck with a firearm and demanded the driver to exit the vehicle.”
The Brinks employee in the parking lot fired at the armed suspect but missed, he said. According to investigators, the suspect returned fire and shot the employee in the arm.
“Both suspects fled the scene in the black sedan,” Grant said.
The security team returned to the Brinks office on Huff Road before calling police to report the shooting shortly after 6 a.m. The injured employee was taking to a hospital for treatment and expected to recover.
The shooting remains under investigation.
