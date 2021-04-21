Beltline again seeks Murphy Crossing developers

The city of Atlanta is once again looking for private companies that are interested in purchasing and redeveloping a 20-acre tract on the southern half of the Beltline.
Beltline officials on Wednesday issued a new request for proposals for developing Murphy Crossing with a focus on job creation and affordable housing. The industrial site was once home to the State Farmers Market and now has mostly unoccupied industrial buildings.
The city wants bidders to explain how they will encourage companies and nonprofit groups to open offices at Murphy Crossing. The goal is to create “the maximum number of sustainable living-wage jobs that are accessible to the neighborhood residents,” according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Developers must also detail plans for building affordable housing and installing green space.
The proposals should also include specifics on plans for transit, such as a light-rail line, or a connection to the adjacent MARTA heavy rail line.
The city sees the revitalization of Murphy Crossing as a key driver for economic development in the Capitol View, Oakland City and Adair Park neighborhoods.
Atlanta Beltline in 2018 issued a request for proposals for Murphy Crossing but withdrew the request last year after community groups complained they weren’t asked for input on the plans.
Last fall, Beltline officials held meetings with community groups to gather opinions and suggestions. The city will again hold community meetings after a new developer is chosen, according to the news release.
Proposals are due Aug. 3. The city did not provide an estimated date for selecting the new developer.