Beltline again seeks Murphy Crossing developers

The city sees the revitalization of Murphy Crossing as a key driver for economic development in the Capitol View, Oakland City and Adair Park neighborhoods.

Atlanta Beltline in 2018 issued a request for proposals for Murphy Crossing but withdrew the request last year after community groups complained they weren’t asked for input on the plans.

Last fall, Beltline officials held meetings with community groups to gather opinions and suggestions. The city will again hold community meetings after a new developer is chosen, according to the news release.

Proposals are due Aug. 3. The city did not provide an estimated date for selecting the new developer.