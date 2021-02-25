BREAKING: Atlanta police issue Amber Alert in search for 17-year-old girl

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, was activated about 3:10 p.m. to find Jeily Castellanos, who was last seen in Atlanta. Authorities contend she might be traveling with 39-year-old Melvin Castellanos, “who is potentially her father.”

Police said the pair may be in a 2011 black Ford Explorer with the North Carolina tag number HMV7986.