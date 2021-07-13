BREAKING: Atlanta firefighters investigating body in Peachtree Creek

The Atlanta fire department is investigating reports of a body in Peachtree Creek near E. Rivers Elementary School in south Buckhead.
Firefighters responded to the area in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road just before 5 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. Atlanta police officers are on the scene gathering more information, spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said.
No further details were immediately available.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
