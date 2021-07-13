ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Atlanta firefighters investigating body in Peachtree Creek

Atlanta Fire Rescue is investigating reports of a body found in Peachtree Creek in south Buckhead.
Caption
Atlanta Fire Rescue is investigating reports of a body found in Peachtree Creek in south Buckhead.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

News
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta fire department is investigating reports of a body in Peachtree Creek near E. Rivers Elementary School in south Buckhead.

Firefighters responded to the area in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road just before 5 p.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. Atlanta police officers are on the scene gathering more information, spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said.

No further details were immediately available.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Hispanic young professionals group mixes political education with...
2
Secretary of State candidate faced judicial ethics investigation
3
Fulton officials expected to press development leader over lavish per...
4
Cops: Paulding man charged with murder in shooting of half-brother
5
DeKalb man gets life for stabbing 15-year-old sister 47 times
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top