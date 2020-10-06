UPDATE: Amber Alert for 10-month-old Georgia boy canceled

UPDATE [3:45 p.m.]: The Amber Alert has been canceled. No other details about the boy’s whereabouts were released.
[ORIGINAL STORY:] An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old boy who is missing from Bartow County.
Jordan Ramsey, who was last seen Tuesday in Conyers, may be with Brittany McCoy, 32. Authorities believe they may be in a blue 2006 Chevrolet HHR with Georgia license plate number RMA1971.
Ramsey was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve onesie with words containing “chunky baby,” according to the alert. Police describe the child as having blond hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said he weighs 25 pounds.
McCoy was last seen wearing a white Champion shirt, black Champion pants and white Nike Air Max shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050, ext. 6026.
