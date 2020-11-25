BREAKING: Amazon Web Services outage affecting AJC.com, several other major sites

AWS powers dozens of internet services, so websites for Verge Flickr, Adobe, Anchor and serval others reported outages Wednesday, according to Engadget. On Amazon’s web services health dashboard, the latest update was given around 12:15 p.m.

“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region. We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours,” read a message on the site.