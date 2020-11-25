BREAKING: Amazon Web Services outage affecting AJC.com, several other major sites

Editor’s note: Today’s major outage of Amazon Web Services has impacted stories on ajc.com and newsletters you expect from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This issue has affected businesses across our region and the East Coast. Our team is working on a solution to continue to deliver the news and information you rely on from us to keep you informed. We will provide you with an update once services are restored, and our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause you.
Some of the nation’s most popular news sites, including AJC.com, have been saddled by website and app connection issues due to a widespread Amazon Web Services outage. Outage website DownDetector has received thousands of reports from users since shortly before 9 a.m. There were still hundreds of reports on the site as of 3 p.m.
Credit: Via Downdetector
AWS powers dozens of internet services, so websites for Verge Flickr, Adobe, Anchor and serval others reported outages Wednesday, according to Engadget. On Amazon’s web services health dashboard, the latest update was given around 12:15 p.m.
“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region. We also continue to see an improvement in error rates for Kinesis and several affected services, but expect full recovery to still take up to a few hours,” read a message on the site.
The issue continues to affects other services, or parts of these services, that utilize Kinesis Data Streams within their workflows. While features of multiple services are impacted, some services have seen broader impact and service-specific impact.