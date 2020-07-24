BREAKING: 8-year-old shot, teen grazed by gunfire at DeKalb apartment

An 8-year-old boy was struck and a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet during a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident took place about 3:40 p.m. at the Eastwyck Village Apartments near I-20 and Candler Road, DeKalb police confirmed to AJC.com. The child was shot in the shoulder and suffered moderate injuries, according to police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
The child was with the teenager when the shooting occurred. The teen was grazed in the leg, Vincent said.
The child was taken to a hospital.
No suspects have been arrested, and investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No other information has been released.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: