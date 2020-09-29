UPDATE: 2 stabbed at Atlanta MARTA station; suspect in custody

The person who was stabbed on the train was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to MARTA police.

According to Avery, Rasheed may be the same person who randomly attacked three people in southwest Atlanta Monday morning.

Authorities responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found two men with stab wounds to the neck about 11:10 a.m. A third man was found with stab wounds at a location in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“The suspect in this case appeared to have randomly stabbed the three victims and the investigators are working to determine what led to the incident,” Avery said soon after the triple stabbing.

The three victims from that incident are expected to be OK.

Police did not specify what evidence led them to believe the suspect was involved in both attacks.

