UPDATE: 2 stabbed at Atlanta MARTA station; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after stabbing two people at a MARTA station Tuesday morning, and Atlanta police said they are investigating if he is the same person wanted in connection with a triple stabbing Monday in another part of the city.
Ahmad Jameel Rasheed, 32, was arrested after Atlanta and MARTA police identified him as the attacker in the train station stabbing.
Officers were sent to a location between the Mercy Care clinic and the King Memorial MARTA station on Decatur Street just after 9 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com.
Investigators found a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed outside the station, Avery said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Atlanta police investigators learned MARTA officers were already searching the area for a suspect who had stabbed another person on a train, Avery said. Rasheed was located shortly after.
The person who was stabbed on the train was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to MARTA police.
According to Avery, Rasheed may be the same person who randomly attacked three people in southwest Atlanta Monday morning.
Authorities responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found two men with stab wounds to the neck about 11:10 a.m. A third man was found with stab wounds at a location in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“The suspect in this case appeared to have randomly stabbed the three victims and the investigators are working to determine what led to the incident,” Avery said soon after the triple stabbing.
The three victims from that incident are expected to be OK.
Police did not specify what evidence led them to believe the suspect was involved in both attacks.
