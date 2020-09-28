BREAKING: 3 stabbed, 1 shot in separate incidents in SW Atlanta

Before the stabbings, Atlanta police responded to a shooting at the Crystal at Cascade apartment complex on Landrum Drive, Avery said.

According to investigators, a fight between two men at the complex escalated to gunfire shortly after 10:45 a.m. The victim was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition, Avery said.

It is not clear if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect in the stabbing is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.