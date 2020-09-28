BREAKING: 3 stabbed, 1 shot in separate incidents in SW Atlanta

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing three people at random Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.
It was one of two incidents that brought officers to the area in a span of about 25 minutes.
According to police spokesman Officer Steve Avery, authorities responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found two men with stab wounds to the neck about 11:10 a.m. A third man was found with stab wounds at a location in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“The suspect in this case appeared to have randomly stabbed the three victims and the investigators are working to determine what led to the incident,” Avery said.
The suspect is a man in his 50s and was last seen wearing a black track suit with gold lettering and a black face mask.
Before the stabbings, Atlanta police responded to a shooting at the Crystal at Cascade apartment complex on Landrum Drive, Avery said.
According to investigators, a fight between two men at the complex escalated to gunfire shortly after 10:45 a.m. The victim was shot multiple times and remains in critical condition, Avery said.
It is not clear if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.
