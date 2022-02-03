BREAKING: 3 reportedly found dead inside Haralson County home

A shooting has claimed the lives of three people Thursday near Tallapoosa, according to news reports.
Haralson County investigators are on the scene after three bodies were found about noon inside a Moeser Road home.
The identities have not been released, but Sheriff Stacy Williams told an Atlanta TV station that two of the deceased were younger people and one was an older man.
Deputies are not searching for a shooter and there is no immediate threat to the public, Williams told the TV station.
The GBI is assisting in the investigation.
Tallapoosa is about 50 miles west of Atlanta.
