Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 3 reportedly found dead inside Haralson County home

Breaking News Alert

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A shooting has claimed the lives of three people Thursday near Tallapoosa, according to news reports.

Haralson County investigators are on the scene after three bodies were found about noon inside a Moeser Road home.

The identities have not been released, but Sheriff Stacy Williams told an Atlanta TV station that two of the deceased were younger people and one was an older man.

Deputies are not searching for a shooter and there is no immediate threat to the public, Williams told the TV station.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation.

Tallapoosa is about 50 miles west of Atlanta. 

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Woman dies days after suspected DUI crash that killed her unborn child
1h ago
Man arrested in deadly shooting of construction worker in SW Atlanta
2h ago
Middle Georgia sheriff charged with sexual battery in Cobb
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top