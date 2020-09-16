BREAKING: 22 injured in Austin, Texas, crane collision

At least 22 people were injured Wednesday after two large construction cranes collided in Austin, Texas, according to reports.
No deaths have been reported and most of the injuries appear to be minor, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Rescue teams were attempting to extract a crane operator who was apparently trapped inside the cabin of one of the rigs.
Nearly a dozen of those hurt were receiving medical treatment at the scene, where multiple emergency vehicles responded, according to early reports.
Austin-Travis County EMS transported at least 16 victims to nearby hospitals, reports said.
Officials have not yet determined an official cause of the mishap, but emergency dispatches reported that cables hanging from the booms of both cranes may have become entangled.
Photos from the scene show the booms still standing, although one appears damaged and partially collapsed.
The accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. local time at 1600 Robert Browning Street, reports said.
The development is a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space, according to The Associated Press. A children’s hospital is located near the accident site.
An office building was under construction at the site, but it was unclear whether any part of the structure was harmed during the collision.
