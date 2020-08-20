BREAKING: 2 critically injured in DeKalb shooting

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured Thursday afternoon on North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
Police believe both victims were involved in the shooting, which took place near Rockbridge Road. Investigators are still working to determine which was the perpetrator, Vincent said.
Police said that one victim was taken to a second location within the 1200 block of Brockett Road, nearly six miles away.
Additional details about the victims and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
“It’s still very early,” Vincent said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
