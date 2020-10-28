BREAKING: 2 children killed, mother critically injured in trailer fire

An 8-year-old and a 12-year-old died Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at their LaGrange trailer, trapping them inside.
LaGrange police and firefighters were called to a location on Cherry Valley Lane just after 4 a.m., officials told Channel 2 Action News. When they arrived, they found the trailer ablaze.
Both children died at the scene, and their mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the news station reported. Their names have not been released.
The cause of the fire was not immediately determined. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.
