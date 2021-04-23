BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 injured in DeKalb shooting

ajc logo
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting Friday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded to Evans Mill Road near Lithonia around 11:30 a.m. and found three adults who had been shot, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. One man died, one victim was critically injured and taken to a hospital, and the third victim suffered a minor injury, Vincent said.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, Vincent said.

We’re working to learn more.

